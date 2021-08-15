Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra Jonas & more send heartfelt birthday wishes to Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas just turned 32 and the singer’s family and friends are celebrating the day with special wishes to the star through social media. GOT alum and British actress Sophie Turner wished her husband and The Jonas Brothers alum on Instagram and shared 2 images which were seemingly from the new dad’s birthday party. Alongside, she wrote: “Birthday boy.”

Apart from Sophie, Joe’s sister-in-law and global icon Jonas also wished the superstar on his special day. Taking to Instagram stories, PeeCee wrote: “Happy Birthday Joe. Wish you all the good things in the world.” In the picture Priyanka posted alongside, the actress could be seen posing with Joe and her husband Nick Jonas. The picture seemingly looked from MET Gala 2017, which was famously Nick and Priyanka’s first joint public appearance.

The last year has been monumental for the rockstar, if you didn't know, Jonas and Turner welcomed their firstborn daughter Willa back in July 2020 and though the pair kept both the pregnancy and birth private for the most part. he couple got married in May 2019 and although they never put out an official statement that they were going to become parents, the gorgeous bump Sophie was photographed sporting at various events, including Black Lives Matter protests, was unmistakable.

