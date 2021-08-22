Sophie Turner recalls 'Happiest of Days' as she shares a throwback photo from Game of Thrones

It seems Sophie Turner had a blast while working on Game of Thrones and she still isn't over it. Reposting a throwback photo shared by her co-star Carice van Houten, Turner deemed the GOT days as "The Happiest of Days." The BTS image showed Turner along with Houten, Kit Harington, Kristofer Hivju among others grinning wide.

While Game of Thrones may have ended in 2019, fans are still not over this epic series and it seems neither is the cast. During the filming of the HBO show, there's no doubt that several of these co-stars formed amazing friendships and recently, Carice van Houten who played Melisandre in the series took a trip down memory lane as she shared a BTS photo from the show's filming and wrote, "Happy Days."

Re-sharing Houten's story, Turner further added how the GOT days were "Happiest" for her as she captioned the screengrab of Carice's story. For the unreversed, Turner shot to fame after playing the role of Sansa Stark in the series.

Check out Sophie Turner's post here:

The photo shared by Carice also showed actors such as Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham along with Turner, Harington and Houten. The photo seemed to have been captured at a moment when the co-stars were enjoying a laugh together.

On the work front, Turner is all set to work on HBO Max's upcoming series titled, The Staircase. The eight-episode, crime thriller also stars Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt in lead roles. Recently, Sophie was seen opposite Corey Hawkins in the Quibi series Survive which debuted last year.

