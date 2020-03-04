Sophie Turner relates to Priyanka Chopra on 'different levels'; Recalls being treated like royalty at wedding

We've seen Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra bond on social media a few times now. The Game of Thrones star now spills the beans on her bond with Desi Girl.

Sophie Turner and turned family when the duo married Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas respectively. While they might be connected through their husbands, Sophie has revealed she shares a unique bond with Priyanka and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas. The Game of Thrones alum spoke to Elle US and shed light on her bond with the J-Sisters. She revealed she relates to PeeCee and Danielle on so many levels. The GoT star also admitted that she is comfortable with talking about anything with the two women.

"It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are. We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know [how your in-laws will be]," she said.

The actress also gushed about Priyanka. She said she constantly has to remind herself that Priyanka is a senior actress. "With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now." She also recalled, "When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there."

While Sophie did not address the pregnancy rumours, she did speak about being married to Joe. The couple tied the knot last year in two ceremonies. Speaking about being married, Sophie said, "I feel like the only thing that’s changed for me [since getting married] is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word ‘husband’ and the word ‘wife’ — it just solidifies the relationship."

"I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it’s like the security and the safety is everything," the 24-year-old confessed.

