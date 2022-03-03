Sophie Turner reportedly pregnant, expecting second child with husband Joe Jonas

According to various sources, as per Page Six, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second child. The pair, who already have a 1-year-old daughter named Willa, ignited pregnancy speculations in February after Turner was pictured cradling her tummy while wearing a crop top out in Los Angeles.

In the midst of the continuous speculations, Jonas, 32, and Turner, 26 were both seen out in similar green outfits. However, it's hardly surprising that the couple, who eloped in May 2019, have kept quiet about the rumoured pregnancy. Meanwhile, Turner's first pregnancy was announced in February 2020, and she was spotted out on walks flaunting her baby belly. However, the pair did not make any public announcements until representatives announced Willa's birth in July 2020. While Turner and Jonas have kept their newborn girl's existence quiet, the couple has provided rare statements about her over the years.

Meanwhile, the pair started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2017, but they didn't make their red carpet debut as a couple until 2018. The duo married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, followed by a second, more extravagant and upscale wedding in France's Château de Tourreau later that summer.

Interestingly, Kevin and Nick Jonas, Jonas' famous brothers, are also parents. Kevin, 34, has two children, Valentina and Alena, with his wife Danielle, whom he married in 2009. Meanwhile, Nick, 29, and Priyanka Chopra recently announced the birth of a child through surrogacy. While the couple did not reveal the gender of the baby at the time, it has been reported that the duo had a girl.

