Sophie Turner reportedly spends the night in at Taylor Swift's NYC home amid custody dispute with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is currently residing in NYC, the same city as her estranged husband and children. During her time in the US, the actress has already made two appearances with Taylor Swift. Both of them have a common string of dating the Jonas brothers. And now, it seems that Taylor is doing her best to extend support to Sophie during this time. A new report from Page Six suggests that the two also had a night in at Taylor's residence in NYC. Here is everything to know about it.

Sophie and Taylor's night in

In the midst of Sophie Turner's high-profile divorce from Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift has been a steadfast friend, providing much-needed support to the X-Men star. Recent reports reveal that Taylor Swift invited Sophie Turner over to her apartment in New York's Tribeca neighborhood for a girls' night in, offering solace during this challenging time. Taylor and Sophie have been seen together frequently in the past week, showcasing their unwavering friendship.

They dined together twice last week at popular restaurants in the city while news outlets buzzed with details of the divorce and custody battle between Turner and Jonas. Taylor Swift's presence and solid support appear to be lifting Sophie Turner's spirits, despite the public scrutiny surrounding her marriage's dissolution. Sources close to the pair have noted that Sophie Turner seemed to be in good spirits during her night at Taylor Swift's apartment on Friday, as reported by Page Six.

Throughout the week, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were seen enjoying each other's company at various locations around New York City. They were spotted arm in arm as they entered the Via Carota restaurant in Greenwich Village and later visited the trendy Temple Bar. On another evening, the duo, along with some friends, enjoyed a dinner outing at the Hotel Barriére Fouquet.

On the other side, Sophie and Joe have temporarily agreed to keep the children in NYC. These agreements come in the midst of divorce proceedings and other suits. All updates from this developing story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

