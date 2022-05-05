Sophie Turner reveals how daughter Willa is reacting to becoming a big sister soon

Sophie Turner is all set to welcome her second baby with Joe Jonas. The couple is already parents to their 1 and half year hold daughter Willas Jonas. In a recent interview with Elle, Sophie opened up on several things including embracing motherhood for the second time. The Game of Thrones star mentioned that Joe and her are very excited to become parents again.

Speaking about how Willa is reacting to the new baby's arrival, Sophie added, "I’ll point to my stomach and say, 'What’s in there?' And she’ll go, 'Baby'. But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby', and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, 'Baby'. So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time – she’s claiming her territory."

Although Sophie admitted that Willa may not still be aware of the whole becoming a big sister element.

In another recent interview, Turner had also spoken about how motherhood has changed her and helped her become a better actor. While speaking to Elle, she spoke about having the second baby a "blessing" and added, "We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever."

On the work front, Turner will be next seen in the upcoming HBO show titled The Staircase. The actress will be seen alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the show which recently had its premiere in new York.

