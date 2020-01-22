Sophie Turner REVEALS she wants to play Miranda’s character in Lizzie McGuire reboot

Sophie Turner has revealed that she wants to play Miranda’s character in the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot. Check out what she said.

After a remarkable performance in popular fantasy- drama series Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner is ready for some lighter projects and recently volunteered to play the role of Miranda in the new Lizzie McGuire reboot. The much-anticipated reboot of the popular Disney series recently hit a road bump after its original show creator, Terri Minsky stepped down from her role. “Devastated” like all the other fans, Turner decided to post a video on her Instagram story and stated that if a reboot happens, she would like to join the cast list.

“So, the Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold. I'm obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I'm pretty sure—Like, is Miranda appearing in this season because I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda. Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me,” the 23-year-old told her fan via her Instagram story. The Disney+ reboot series was set to premiere in 2020 on the streaming service but was unexpectedly stalled earlier this month after the show’s original creator quit after shooting two episodes, Fox News reported.

For the unversed, Hilary Duff starrer Lizzie McGuire is a Disney show that originally started airing in 2001. It featured Lalaine as McGuire's friend Miranda Sanchez and that’s the character Sophie want’s to play in the upcoming reboot. Reportedly, in addition to Duff, who will be reprising her iconic role in the series, there are other returning cast members who will feature in project one the studio ropes in a new creator. The returning cast list included, Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire, Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire and Adam Lamberg as Gordo.

