Sophie Turner REVEALS she would still love to play Jean Grey in the MCU version of X Men

Last year, X-Men's 19-year legacy came to an end with the release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The Sophie Turner led film was doomed from the very beginning, given the various reshoots and haphazard release due to the Fox-Disney merger, and managed to earn only $246.35 million at the global box-office, which is the lowest for any X-Men installment! It was also the last time for Sophie to portray the role of the fierce, powerful Jean Grey. Rumours are rife that X-Men will now be a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and we wonder if the OG's including Turner would be up for reprising their iconic roles.

When Sophie was asked about the possibility of returning as Jean Grey in the MCU, the 24-year-old actress confessed to Variety, "I don’t even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey [or not]. But I’d always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience." Talking about how she had a ball of a time while shooting for the X-Men movies, Turner added, "We had just the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back."

Meanwhile, when Esquire had asked Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy about the possibility of reprising their iconic roles as Magneto and Professor X, in the Disney-led X-Men Cinematic Universe, James countered asking if the script provided would be good. When the interviewers tried to assure him that it would be safe and sound in Marvel Studios' hands, McAvoy retorted, "How can you know that?"

Explaining his co-star and friend's stance, Micahel added to Esquire, "I guess what James is trying to say... there's just so many variables there. None of it, none of it in our control. So really pointless for us to think about it. You know?," along with making some telepathic gestures.

