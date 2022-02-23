Sophie Turner rings in her 26h birthday with a five tier cake that celebrates all British things; SEE PIC

Sophie Turner celebrated her 26th birthday on February 21 and the actress decided to drop a glimpse of her celebrations for the same on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram story, Turner posted a photo of herself posing alongside a giant cake with a cake topper that was designed like Queen Elizabeth's crown. Sophie's five-tiered British themed cake celebrated all English things including the UK flag, the London skyline and more,

The Game of Thrones star looked thrilled as she posed alongside the gorgeous cake that celebrated her home country in the most special way. Among the other British things that were represented on the cake included an image of The Queen's guards, the mini red telephone booth and more. The cake also consisted of one layer featuring Sophie's name on a glittery background.

The photo saw Turner flashing her happy smile and expressing her delight over the cake as she posed with both of her hands at the side of her face to show her amusement over it.

Sophie is known to be private about her personal life and didn't share any more photos from the celebration. Her husband Joe Jonas had shared a sweet birthday tribute for her on Instagram as he posted a candid snap of his wifey sporting gold sunglasses while giving a goofy pose. Along with it, Jonas wrote a sweet message that said, "Happy birthday my love."

Recently, Turner and Jonas sparked pregnancy rumours during their New York outing as fans suspected the actress was carefully holding her baby bump in one of the snaps. The couple hasn't yet responded to the speculations.

