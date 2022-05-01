Sophie Turner says becoming a mother has made her a better actor; Here's how

Sophie Turner who shot to fame with her performance as Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones is all set to return with another HBO series, The Staircase and ahead of the same, the actress spoke about her career and embracing motherhood in a recent interview with The Wrap. Turner who is married to Joe Jonas, is currently expecting her second baby with the singer and is already a mother to their first child, daughter Willa Jonas.

While speaking to The Wrap, Sophie opened up about the experience of motherhood helping her to connect more with emotions such as family bonding and said, "The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing. It’s made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother."

The reason why Turner believes that becoming a mother has helped her become a better actor is that she feels the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible. She added, "To bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another."

As for her upcoming show, The Staircase, Sophie will be seen sharing screen space with Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Odessa Young among others. The show will follow the true story of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), a man charged with murdering his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette) after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home. The series will be premiering on May 5.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 'overjoyed' about expecting second child, reveals a source