Sophie Turner shares a hilarious post wishing 'best baby daddy' Joe Jonas on his first Father's Day

Sophie Turner shared a funny photo of Joe Jonas in his peak dad mode as held onto to a 'cooler and spatula' in her Father's Day post.

Joe Jonas celebrated his first Father's Day with his and Sophie Turner's 10-month-old daughter Willa Jonas. Sophie took to Instagram to make his Father's Day special by sharing a post on Instagram that was hilarious but cute at the same time. In the post, Turner shared a hilarious photo of Joe in a complete 'dad mode' with a "cooler and spatula." In the caption though, Turner had the sweetest messages to celebrate the special day.

Along with the funny photo of Joe, Sophie wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch."

In her Instagram stories, Sophie also wished her father by sharing an unseen picture from her pregnancy. In yet another Father's Day tribute for Joe, Sophie shared a different picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy 1st Father's Day to this cool cat."

Check out Sophie Turner's post here:

Joe and Sophie welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020. The couple have remained private about their daughter and haven't shared any pictures of the little one on social media.

In May 2021, Sophie had shared a post on her social media where she slammed paparazzi for taking pictures of her daughter. Turner had said, "I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them" in a video that was later deleted from her Instagram account.

