Sophie Turner Orders Takeout, Cooks For Kids

Sophie Turner likes grab-and-go meals. The 28-year-old actress, who is featured on the cover of British Vogue's June issue, taste-tested British takeout—or takeaway as it is known in the UK—while gushing about her preferred eating style.

Turner expressed her love of eating out, stating that takeaways are an important part of her life and that she orders takeout the majority of the time. The Do Revenge actress went on to say that she is "not the best cook in the world," adding, "I'll cook for my kids, but that's about it." Willa, age 3, and Delphine, age 22 months, are her two daughters with her divorced spouse, Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner: On food, memories, and Game of Thrones mishaps

Turner clarified that she doesn't prepare meals for herself since she thinks they won't turn out well. She also admitted to having "the palate of a 2-year-old" while she was an employee of British Vogue.

Turned talked about how much she loves chicken and how it makes her think of enjoyable times spent with pals. She further said, "It's just bringing back memories of, like, after you've been out at the local club, or whatever, then there's always, like, a chicken shop across the street," as she devoured her fast food meal.

"This brings back, like, 2:00 a.m. memories," the woman continued. During her tenure at British Vogue, Turner also addressed the infamous coffee cup mishap from Game of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones coffee cup controversy

In 2019, during the fourth episode of the eighth and final season of the television show, The Last of the Starks, viewers noticed a throwaway coffee cup on a dinner table in front of Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen.

Max digitally took the cup out of the scene two days after the episode aired, but it was too late because it quickly went viral as a meme. Turner, who portrayed Sansa Stark in the program, reflected on the error and stated, "I think it was slightly embarrassing that none of us noticed it. It was quite clear-cut.”

She went on to say that it sparked a lot of debate on set, noting that the fighting was similar to that of another popular TV show. It became a game of The Traitors, with everyone pointing fingers at each other.

