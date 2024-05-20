British Vogue's June issue featured Sophie Turner's blind taste test of British take-out, affectionately known as takeaway in the U.K. In it, she admitted she has a thing for takeaways and acknowledged her dismal cooking skills. Besides talking about her favorite chicken dishes and late-night snacks with friends Turner also touched on the infamous coffee cup blunder from Game of Thrones. Her reaction to the mishap was likened to a real-life episode of The Traitors as she described the drama on set.

Food to-go is Sophie Turner's favorite

Ahead of her cover story in the June issue of British Vogue, the actress blind taste-tested British takeout as she raved about her favorite way to consume food. “I love takeaways. I live for takeaways,” Turner began. "The majority of my life is spent ordering takeout.*

Her and ex-husband Joe Jonas share two daughters - Willa, 3 and a half years and Delphine, 22 months old. She admits she's not a great cook and only cooks for her girls. "I won't cook for myself because I know it'll be rubbish," Turner said.Turner revealed to British Vogue that she has "the palate of a two-year-old." She also talked about how chicken reminds her of fun nights out with friends and how much she loves it.

Turner said while eating her fast food meal, "It's just bringing back memories of, like, after you've been to the local club, then there's a chicken shop nearby." As she continued, “This brings back 2:00 a.m. memories, you know?”

​On the sets of Game of Thrones

During her time with British Vogue, Turner also reacted to Game of Thrones' infamous coffee cup mistake. A disposable coffee cup was spotted on a dining table in front of Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen during the show's eighth and final season, The Last of the Starks in 2019. The cup had become a huge meme by the time Max digitally removed it from the scene two days after the episode aired.

"I think it was slightly embarrassing that none of us noticed the mistake," Turner, who played Sansa Stark, said looking back. "It was blatantly obvious." As she explained, the fighting was reminiscent of another popular TV show, which caused quite a bit of controversy on set. It kind of turned into a game of "The Traitors," with everyone pointing fingers at each other.

