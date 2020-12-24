Sophie Turner shares snap with Joe Jonas from when she was pregnant but didn't know yet; Misses her baby bump

Sophie Turner shared several snaps on Instagram Stories as per her followers' request including an adorable photo with husband Joe Jonas clicked at a time when the Game of Thrones star was pregnant but didn't know yet.

Sophie Turner has always been one with the trends from her 'That's the tea' meme to her love for sharing throwback photos on Instagram. A latest trend on Instagram Stories is 'Post a pic of...' which sees the user asking their followers to send requests of photos from certain scenarios that they would like to see. Joining the bandwagon was the beloved Game of Thrones star.

With 15.2 million followers on IG, some lucky fans got their requests fulfilled by the new momma. For the unversed, Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Willa Jonas, on July 22. While we still haven't gotten an official first look at the tiny munchkin, Sophie did treat fans with some throwback snaps from her pregnancy days. One of which was a cute one with Joe clicked at a time when the 24-year-old actress was pregnant but didn't know yet.

While sitting on a gondola and sharing lovestruck expressions, Turner kept it casual in a white tee which she paired with black pants along with a black blazer while her hair was tied in a messy bun with sunglasses atop her hair. On the other hand, Jonas was seen in an orange hoodie which he paired with a denim jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Moreover, when asked to share a photo of something she misses, Sophie shared a throwback mirror selfie of herself from her pregnancy days flaunting her adorable baby belly. "My belly," Turner quipped.

Check out Sophie Turner's Instagram Stories featuring Joe Jonas and her baby bump below:

And, that's the tea!

Credits :Sophie Turner Instagram

