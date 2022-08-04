Sophie Turner shares an unseen photo of her baby bump after welcoming second baby with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second baby together, another daughter last month. While the duo have been maintaining the privacy of their children and won't be revealing any photos of them, Sophie recently made her Instagram return since welcoming baby no. 2 and shared a throwback photo of herself flaunting her baby bump in the same.

In the photo shared by the Game of Thrones star, she is seen showing off her stomach while wearing leggings, a black top and a puffer jacket. In the captions for the post, Sophie wrote, "Full of baby." It was confirmed last month that Joe and Sophie have become parents to a baby girl. The couple is also parents to daughter Willa whom they welcomed in July 2020.

Sophie managed to keep her second pregnancy extremely private and spoke about the same in a rare interview as she told Elle UK, "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever." Speaking about motherhood, Sophie further added, "It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

Check out Sophie Turner's post here:

Not only Joe and Sophie but his younger brother, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra also became parents to a baby girl this year. The couple welcomed their first baby together, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. Recently, the youngest of the Jonas brothers, Frankie Jonas also revealed in an interview how he has become the favourite uncle to his siblings' kids.

