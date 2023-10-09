Sophie Turner shows ‘fearless’ bracelet in FIRST post after split and ongoing custody battle with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, the 27-year-old known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has posted on social media for the first time since announcing her separation from estranged husband Joe Jonas in a joint statement on September 6. Turner shared an Instagram Story on Sunday that showed a friendship bracelet that read "Fearless," also Taylor Swift's second studio album title.

Sophie Turner's symbolic 'Fearless' bracelet

Can there be a double meaning to this bracelet that Sophie was wearing? From supporting Taylor, whom she is friends with, to showing the world that she is fearless amidst her divorce and custody battle for two daughters with Joe Jonas.

ALSO READ: 'But that was the final straw': Sophie Turner's THESE negative comments on Ring camera allegedly a cause of divorce from Joe Jonas?

Connection to Taylor Swift' music

Taylor Swift's Grammy-winning album "Fearless" has songs that are speculated to be about Joe Jonas, which adds even more mystery to this situation.

Amid the ongoing custody battle with Jonas, Sophie Turner was seen grabbing dinner with Taylor Swift in New York City multiple times, even staying at Swift's house. The Game of Thrones actress is navigating a complex divorce situation after Jonas filed for divorce, and their ongoing mediation aims to make a co-parenting plan and resolve custody issues. Taylor Swift has been really supportive of Turner during this challenging time.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift steps out for dinner date with BFF Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, amid news of latter living in singer's NYC apartment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship began when they connected on Instagram in 2016. They met in person shortly after, had a fun first date at a bar in the UK, and their connection grew stronger. They attended events together, including a Halloween party and a Kings of Leon concert, confirming their budding romance. By December 2016, they were exclusively dating, and Joe proposed in October 2017. They had a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, followed by a grand ceremony in France in June. Their family grew with the birth of daughters Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022. However, in September 2023, Joe filed for divorce, citing irreparable differences, marking a significant turning point in their relationship as they now face a custody battle and the end of their four-year marriage.

ALSO READ: ‘I love this man so much’: Sophie Turner ‘wept’ to her brother after meeting now estranged husband Joe Jonas for the first time