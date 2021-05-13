Sophie Turner 'sickened & disgusted' as paparazzi click daughter Willa, slams them in now deleted video

An irked Sophie Turner recorded a video calling the paparazzi' clicking pictures of daughter Willa 'disgusting'. However, the actress later deleted the video.

Sophie Turner is being the protective mama bear! The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram to slam the paparazzi after they managed to click several photos of her daughter Willa. An irked Sophie recorded a video calling it 'disgusting'. However, the actress later deleted the video.

In the recorded video, Sophie said, "I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

Sophie did not mince her words went on to say, "She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed It's f*****g creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."

Sophie and husband Joe Jonas have kept the birth of their daughter Willa extremely private and low key. The couple have refrained from sharing any photos on social media and have rarely been spotted in public. Fans were quick to record Sophie's video and shared it on social media. Take a look:

