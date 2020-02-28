Sophie Turner sports a maternity dress during an errand run with Joe Jonas amidst pregnancy reports

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out to run an errand together. The Game of Thrones actress reportedly sported a dress from Dôen’s maternity section.

Sophie Turner has been out and about lately. The Game of Thrones actress has been in the headlines for her rumoured pregnancy. Although she and her husband Joe Jonas haven't addressed the reports, the duo has been spotted stepping out together often lately. Earlier this week, they were spotted heading out on a casual lunch date together. And now, the paparazzi caught the X-Men: Dark Pheonix star dressed in casual as she ran an errand with the Jonas Brothers singer.

Photos revealed Sophie dressed in a plaid babydoll dress as she stepped out with Joe. As per a Page Six report, the 24-year-old's dress from Dôen’s maternity section. The outfit costs $178 which translates into Rs 12,829 INR approximately. She paired the outfit with chunky white knee-high boots by Vagabond. The actress was seen carrying a white fur purse for the couple's outing.

The couple's recent outing comes just a day after Sophie was seen sporting a blue hoodie. Check out the pictures here: PHOTOS: Pregnant Sophie Turner covers her baby bump in a blue hoodie during a breakfast run with Joe Jonas

Although the couple hasn't confirmed, sources confirmed to Just Jared that Sophie and Joe are expecting their firstborn and their family is thrilled. An insider close to the Jonas family said, "Friends and family are super excited for them.” On the work front, Sophie kissed Game of Thrones goodbye last summer. She was spotted filming for a few new projects. However, she hasn't spoken much about them. Whereas Joe has been busy with the Jonas Brothers tour. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

