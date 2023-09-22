Sophie Turner steps out for NYC girls night amidst legal feud with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star, was recently spotted enjoying a low-key night out with friends in New York City, just days before news broke of her lawsuit against ex-husband Joe Jonas. The sighting comes in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle over the custody of their children.

Sophie's carefree night out

On September 20, 2023, Sophie Turner was seen in New York City, radiating an air of nonchalance. She sported a casual ensemble, including trousers and a long-sleeve T-shirt bearing the words "Puss Casino." Completing her look with sneakers and a half-up, half-down hairstyle, Sophie enjoyed a girls' night out with two friends, all opting for relaxed attire.

Sophie and Joe's legal battle background

Sophie Turner's night out follows closely on the heels of Joe Jonas' divorce filing, signaling the end of their four-year marriage. The couple shares two daughters, three-year-old Willa and a second daughter born in 2022, whose name has yet to be publicly disclosed.

In his legal filings, Joe Jonas emphasized the importance of shared parental responsibility for their children. Notably, the couple had recently sold their Florida property in August, where their daughters had been residing. “The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” the docs read, on Page Six.

A mutual and amicable decision

The former couple took to Instagram on September 6, just one day after Joe Jonas filed for divorce, to release a joint statement. They stressed that their decision to part ways was mutual and amicable, striving for a harmonious separation for the sake of their children.

Sophie's lawsuit custody

However, the situation took a legal turn on September 21 when Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas, demanding the return of their children to the United Kingdom. She alleged that Jonas was wrongfully detaining the children in New York City, contrary to their prior agreement to establish England as their "forever home." Sophie claimed that they had even begun exploring schools abroad for Willa in preparation for their relocation.

According to the court documents, both parties were enthusiastic about relocating to England as a family. Sophie met with Joe on September 17 to discuss their separation terms and reiterated their agreement for the children to return to England promptly.

Allegations and Joe Jonas' response

Sophie Turner further alleged that Joe Jonas currently holds their children's passports and refuses to return them or allow the children to travel overseas. In response, Jonas' representative issued a statement to Us Weekly, calling the situation an unfortunate legal dispute. He emphasized that the children were not abducted and accused Sophie of attempting to move the divorce proceedings to the UK to permanently relocate the children.

