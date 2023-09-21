Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for return of her 'wrongfully retained' children to England; new report claims marriage broke down 'very suddenly'

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have found themselves in a sticky situation as the former recently sued her estranged husband to get her children back to England. For the unversed, the couple announced their divorce a few weeks ago, and since then more and more information about the two's relationship has been making the news. However, according to a recent report by Page Six, the couple's marriage was fine until last month, well it all came to a head.

Sophie Turner is suing estranged husband Joe Jonas?

According to new documents obtained by Page Six, the 27-year-old filed a lawsuit against her soon-to-be former husband, in a Manhattan court on Thursday, September 21, requesting for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained" from her care. As per the documents, the Game of Thrones actress has alleged claimed that the "wrongful retention" started on September 20. Additionally, she also said that during Christmas 2022, Joe and she had come to an agreement that the UK was to be "forever home," and that the duo went as far as to start looking for schools on the island. As per the documents, "The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England."

ALSO READ: 'They’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame': When Sophie Turner roasted Joe Jonas and his band

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' marriage reportedly broke off suddenly

The middle Jonas brother and Turner had agreed "with hesitation" that their daughters would accompany Joe during his tour because, despite his night shows, he had more available daytime hours to be with the children while they were awake. The documents read, "The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments," though the report pointed out that this was supposed to be a "temporary agreement."

What may be a shock to many fans, the documents claimed that the couple's marriage breaking down "happened very suddenly," after the two had an argument on the former Disney star's birthday on August 15. Following this, 20 days later, the Cake by the Ocean singer filed for divorce on September 5. What is even more shocking is that as per the documents, Sophie found out about this "through the media."

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old "reiterated" the couple's old plan that their kids would stay in England but allegedly the Jonas Brothers' singer is withholding his two daughters' passports so that they can't leave the US.

ALSO READ: 'It was just a lot of weight comments...': When Sophie Turner got candid about her mental health struggles and depression