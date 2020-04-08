Sophie Turner on Survive: What drew me to the script was the way that mental illness was written so accurately

Sophie Turner revealed in an interview that what drew her to the script of Quibi's Survive was the fact that the series had written about mental illness so accurately. Read below to know more about what Sophie had to share on the same.

Sophie Turner became a household name when she starred as Sansa Stark in the iconic TV series, Game of Thrones, which elevated her stardom to new heights! It was in 2019 when GOT said goodbye with their final season airing and Sophie's next project post was Quibi's Survive, which also stars Corey Hawkins. For the unversed, Survive is about a woman named Jane (Turner) who is suffering from depression, anxiety and PTSD. After being released from Lifehouse, a rehabilitation center, Jane decides to kill herself as she returns home.

However, the plane she's in crashes and she's stranded in the snow with Paul (Hawkins). Hence, it becomes a fight to just stay alive. When it comes to what drew her to talk up Survive as her next project, post Game of Thrones, Turner revealed to Popsugar, "What drew me to the script was the way that mental illness was written so accurately in my opinion," and added, "It felt real to me. I also loved the notion that this girl who wanted to die so badly ends up fighting for a life that she never wanted to live in the first place."

The 24-year-old actress has always been openly honest about her own battles with depression and anxiety. While her character in Survive wasn't "necessarily therapeutic for her illnesses specifically," Sophie confessed it was comforting to know that the more accurately one depicts mental illness in film and TV, the more people it will help in real-life.

Turner hopes that with Jane and Survive, people feel less alone. "But not only that, I hope that the story of this girl finding something to live for helps others find the ability to do that, too," Turner concluded to Popsugar.

