On Tuesday, Sophie Turner released the first teaser teaser for her upcoming true-crime series, Joan, revealing a new side of herself. The 28-year-old actress from Game of Thrones plays real-life British diamond thief Joan Hannington in the six-episode series. Turner presented the several disguises worn by the title jewel thief in the teaser, which featured her in a variety of visually striking looks.

Sophie Turner steps into the role of real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington

The teaser includes multiple pictures of Sophie staring directly at the camera in the middle of the frame with her piercing gaze. It's an engaging, fourth-wall-breaking technique that might encourage viewers to connect with the woman who's hidden behind all the wigs and glam.

The brief glimpse of Sophie speedily marching down a hallway with a broken nose and bruises on her face gives the impression that her life of crime is an attempt to flee a hazardous background, but the wordless teaser gives away very little about the plot.



As Joan drives a sports car down a winding seaside road on cliffs, the teaser reveals some of the most glamorous portions of her life, even if it also suggests that Joan will focus on some of the more obscene aspects of the jewel thief's life.

About Joan Hannington

Joan is a doting and loving young mother to four-year-old Debbie, yet she winds up in a disastrous marriage to a violent thug. When he does eventually escape, Joan seizes the moment to leave her old life and makes heartbreaking decisions to ensure that she and her daughter have a better life.

The news of Turner's divorce from her spouse, Joe Jonas, broke in September 2023 while Turner was filming for Joan. Turner went into greater detail about the days that followed her divorce from the singer in her cover story for British Vogue's June 2024 issue, referring to them as the worst few days of my life.

Joan: Release date and Streaming

In September of this year, the show will premiere early on ITV's streaming platform, ITVX for audiences in the UK. Starting on October 2, viewers in the US may watch it on The CW.

