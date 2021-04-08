Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift’s hilarious exchange about Swift’s song Mr Perfectly Fine makes Joe Jonas trend

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift finally weighed in on whether Mr Perfectly Fine is about Joe Jonas or not, and their exchange is hilarious. Scroll down to see what they said.

Earlier today, Taylor Swift released a surprise new song from her unreleased vault of songs. This song, Mr Perfectly Fine, was written in 2008 and the lyrics possibly suggest that the song was written about Taylor‘s ex Joe Jonas, according to some fan theories. After the song, which was written in 2008, was released, Joe‘s wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, reacted to the song on her Instagram.

First, Sophie shared the song on her stories and wrote “it’s not a bop,” showing no hard feelings over the very old song possibly being about her hubby. Then Taylor Swift shared Sophie’s story and wrote: “Forever bending the knee for the queen of the North.” Soon after the exchange took place, Joe Jonas was trending on Twitter thanks to his mention by the two ladies.

If you missed it, back in May 2019, Taylor also opened up about some regrets she had about her relationship with Joe. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The 29-year-old singer revealed regret when asked about her most rebellious moment as a teenager. “Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy, just some teenage stuff there,” she said.

So, what did she say? During the November 2008 appearance on the show, Taylor said that Joe broke up with her during a 27-second phone call. “It’s all right – I’m cool. You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18,” she said while talking about the split.

