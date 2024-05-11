Sophie Turner to Star in New OTT Heist Movie Alongside Saultburn's Archie Madekwe? Here's What We Know So Far

A number of well-known actors have joined Amazon Prime Video's next heist drama, which is being produced by Drama Republic, a UK-based studio best known for the Netflix hit One Day. The series, which is being dubbed Haven, stars Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones, Archie Madekwe, a rising star from Saltburn, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who was in Bodies.

Turner plays Zara, an office worker for the pension fund investing company Lochmill Capital, in this intense modern drama. A gang of vicious robbers breaks into Zara's routine and demands that she help them plan the theft of billions of pounds from the pensions of regular people.

Madekwe and Fortune-Lloyd Join the Cast as Zara's Best Friend and Detective Rhys

Archie Madekwe, portraying Luke, Zara's most trusted confidant and closest friend in Haven, is part of the cast. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd takes on the role of DCI Rhys, a detective struggling with a gambling addiction relapse. Rhys must balance his financial issues with investigating the crime at Lochmill Capital, ensuring his personal life doesn't interfere with his professional duties.

Screenwriting Debut for S.A. Nikias in Haven, Paired with Director Sam Miller for Amazon MGM Studios Production

S.A. Nikias, well known for his work on the City Blues Quartet mystery novels written under the pen name Ray Celestin, makes his screenplay debut with Haven. For the series, Drama Republic has chosen Nikias' script and paired it with director Sam Miller, who is well-known for his work on I May Destroy You. Miller is executive producing Haven and will serve as director for the first three episodes.

Drama Republic and Amazon MGM Studios are collaborating to produce the series, with the goal of creating an engaging cinematic experience.

Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Television Excited for Haven Premiere on Prime Video

Head of television at Amazon MGM Studios Vernon Sanders, who is excited about Haven, called it a uniquely thrilling ride that will enthrall Prime Video members with its compelling, compelling, and enjoyable plot.

Drama Republic's Rebecca de Souza and Greg Brenman expressed their surprise at S.A. Nikias's debut script and praised its emotional rollercoaster, suspenseful tension, and humor. They mentioned how the writing drew in an elite creative team and an outstanding cast.

With its planned release on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, Haven promises to provide a global audience with access to this intriguing new series.

