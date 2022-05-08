Sophie Turner turned down Kendall Jenner's Met Gala after party invitation due to THIS reason

Sophie Turner is a fan of the Kardashians and it's evident from the fun TikTok's she and her husband Joe Jonas have indulged in while recreating moments from the family's reality show. Although at the recently held Met Gala event when Turner was offered an invitation to attend Kendall Jenner's after-party bash, she ended up turning down the offer.

While appearing on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Sophie spoke about rejecting Jenner's offer and said, "[Kendall] was at the Met and I love the Kardashians. I think she's so gorgeous in real life and I was so, like, struck by her beauty. She invited me to…this low-key afterparty. And she went, ‘Do you want to come?'" Sophie then replied to her saying, "‘No. No. No, I don't."

Although after turning down Jenner's offer, the Game of Thrones star immediately regretted it and then said, "And I'm like, 'Why? Why do I do this to myself?'" Revealing what she actually ended up doing following the Met Gala, Sophie stated, "I just sat in bed and ate pasta and I was like, ‘Could be somewhere else right now.'"

Sophie is currently expecting her second child with her husband Joe Jonas. The couple is already parents to their 1-year-old daughter Willa Jonas. In a recent interview with Elle, Sophie opened up about her second baby and revealed that her daughter Willa hasn't yet quite understood how she's going to be the big sister soon. The actress also spoke about being excited about expanding her family with Joe and called the second pregnancy a "blessing."

