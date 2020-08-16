  1. Home
Sophie Turner wishes 'baby daddy' Joe Jonas with a sweet birthday note; Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas send love

Joe Jonas celebrated his 31st birthday over the weekend. The Jonas Brothers singer was showered with love from Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.
It's Joe Jonas' birthday weekend and the Jonas family is not holding back on the love. The singer, who celebrates his first birthday as a dad, turned 31 on August 15. To mark his birthday, his wife aka Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the singer. Through the birthday message, Sophie made her first comment on parenthood. The 24-year-old GoT alum wrote, "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy." 

The "baby daddy" reference comes weeks after sources revealed that Sophie and Joe welcomed their first baby. The couple welcomed a baby girl recently. TMZ revealed in July that Joe and Sophie have named their daughter Willa. Fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of the Princess of Winterfell. 

While we wait, other Jonas family members joined Sophie to wish Joe on social media. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture from the red carpet of the Chasing Happiness premiere. The photo sees the actress handpicking Joe's nose from the poster of the documentary. She said, "Happy Birthday Joe! This photo has been "hand picked" by yours truly! Have an amazing day!" 

Nick Jonas shared a video from one of their behind-the-scenes moments and wrote, "You’re the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you. I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas". Kevin also posted a picture of Joe on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!" 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

