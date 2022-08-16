Sophie Turner wishes her 'love' Joe Jonas on his 33rd birthday with a cosy photo

Joe Jonas turned 33 on August 15 and the Jonas Brothers singer received warm wishes from everyone including his brothers Kevin and Nick. Priyanka Chopra also shared a sweet Instagram story to wish the singer. As for his wifey, Sophie Turner dropped the sweetest birthday tribute for her husband as she shared an Instagram story to celebrate him.

Sharing a cosy photo of the duo from what seemed to be a photo shoot, Sophie wrote in her Instagram story, "Happy Birthday My Love." In the snap shared by Turner, the actress was seen in a loved-up pose with her husband as the duo cutely touched their noses together. Sophie's sweet message for Joe comes nearly a month after the duo welcomed their second baby together.

It was reported in July that Joe and Sophie became parents to another baby girl after welcoming their first child, daughter Willa Jonas in 2020. Sophie and Joe had remained private about their second pregnancy and haven't spoken much about their children as of yet. After Willa's birth, Sophie maintained that Joe and her will not be sharing any photos of their daughter online to maintain her privacy and asked the paparazzi to do the same.

Check out Sophie Turner's post here:

As for embracing parenthood, Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas also became a father earlier this year as he welcomed his first child with his wife Priyanka Chopra in January via surrogacy. The couple welcomed a baby girl who has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Chopra had recently posted new photos of their little one without revealing her face.

