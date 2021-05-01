Sophie Turner wishes Joe Jonas on their 2 year Vegas wedding anniversary; Hailey Bieber REACTS

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband Joe Jonas on their impromptu wedding anniversary. Check out the details.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas exchanged vows at a wedding in France, on June 29, 2019. While the extravagant ceremony was beautiful, it wasn’t the first time the two walked down the aisle together. Before the wedding, the two got married in Las Vegas. Nick Jonas, Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas also attended their non-traditional ceremony. Now, on their two-year Vegas wedding anniversary, Sophie took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen photos from their special day.

In the snaps, the happy couple can be seen playfully enjoying their time in the pool after their wedding. The two can also be seen donning quirky outfits to celebrate their big day also in multiple photos. Priyanka and Danielle also appear to be bridesmaids as they enjoy the day in all its glory. While sharing the post, Sophie captioned it, "Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat." Fans of the two were surprised to see the jaw-dropping pictures from their impromptu wedding. Even friend and model Hailey Bieber couldn’t help but shower the couple with love under the post. She briefly expressed her admiration by commenting, “everything.”

While talking about their fun Vegas wedding adventure, Joe shared in a Live interaction, “Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to Livestream the whole thing." He also added that there were people at the wedding, he barely knew. However, since the wedding, he has become close to them as well.

