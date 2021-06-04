Sophie Turner's 'Bi Pride' Instagram post raises eyebrows; Fans wonder if GoT star is bisexual

For the unversed, the month of June, across the globe, is celebrated as Pride Month. Check out Sophie Turner's Pride Month post below.

Sophie Turner is sending her fans into a frenzy! The new mum recently took to Instagram to celebrate Pride Month and her post left many wondering if she was subtly hinting at being bisexual. For the unversed, the month of June, across the globe, is celebrated as Pride Month. In honour of Pride Month, Sophie took to her Instagram Story to post a bunch of stickers celebrating the LGBTQ family.

One of the many stickers that Sophie used hinted that she probably was not straight. While one GIF read 'Bi Pride' in a heart. Another one read, "Time isn't straight and neither am i." A couple of other GIF's and stickers on Sophie's story included "GAY PRIDE" and "MOVE, I'M GAY."

While the "time isn't straight" line was cryptic, there are no two ways about the fact that Sophie is all about celebrating Pride. She wrote, "ITS MUTHA****** #pride month babaaaayyyyy."

Check out Sophie Turner's story below:

The Game of Thrones star last year welcomed her first child -- a daughter named Willa with husband Joe Jonas. Sophie has stayed away from sharing any photos of Willa on social media. She recently had called out the paparazzi for trying to get a snap pictures of Willa when the family were out and about. Sophie did not mince her words when she slammed the paparazzi and said, "She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed It's f*****g creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission."

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner 'sickened & disgusted' as paparazzi click daughter Willa, slams them in now deleted video

Share your comment ×