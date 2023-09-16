Sophie Turner's lip lock moment with co-star amid her divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, the renowned English actress and former "Game of Thrones" star, is making headlines once again. While navigating the challenges of her divorce from Joe Jonas, she's been spotted on the set of her upcoming ITVX series, "Joan." In a surprising twist, she was caught on camera sharing an intimate moment with her costar, Frank Dillane, during filming in Spain.

Sophie Turner's on-set kiss with Frank Dillane

Amidst the backdrop of her divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner was seen in Spain, passionately locking lips with her co-star, Frank Dillane. These candid moments were captured by PEOPLE, showcasing Turner's dedication to her work. She and Dillane, both beaming with joy, were also photographed frolicking in the ocean while filming a beach scene for their upcoming series "Joan."

"Joan" a glimpse into the series

"Joan" is the project that brought Turner and Dillane together on-screen. This ITVX series promises to be a captivating tale, featuring Turner as Joan Hannington, a real-life figure. The story unfolds as Joan transitions from a housewife to a criminal mastermind against the backdrop of 1980s London. Frank Dillane takes on the role of Joan's husband, with a supporting cast that includes Gershwyn Eustache Jr., Kirsty J. Curtis, Laura Aikman, Alex Blake, Harry Pittard, and Lankesh.

The series has already generated considerable buzz in the awards season, particularly due to Turner's remarkable transformation for her titular role. The CW's entertainment chief, Brad Schwartz, expressed his excitement, stating, "That is going to be awards bait, that show...Sophie Turner is phenomenal."

Turner's resilience amid divorce

As Turner faces the challenges of her divorce from Joe Jonas, she remains committed to her craft. She returned to the set shortly after Jonas filed for divorce on September 5, following four years of marriage and the birth of their two children. In a joint statement, Turner and Jonas emphasized their mutual decision to amicably end their marriage, urging respect for their privacy and the well-being of their children.

The Birmingham wrap party

In the days leading up to Jonas's divorce filing, Turner showed remarkable resilience and strength. She was in "high spirits" at a wrap party for the Birmingham portion of "Joan's" filming. Witnesses described her as "down to earth," "happy," and "comfortable" among her colleagues. Turner's generosity even shone through as she treated everyone to a round of shots.

