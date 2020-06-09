Sophie Wessex on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to the US: I just hope they will be happy

In a latest interview, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, is showing her support for Meghan Markle after the royal snub at the Commonwealth Service in March 2020.

It has been almost two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit the royal life, but anything and everything related to them still manages to create a stir. The couple round up the last duties of their royal affairs in March and have since moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie Harrison. Now, in a latest interview, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex is showing her support for Meghan Markle. It is a known fact that Harry and Meghan's bombshell announcement ruffled quite a few feathers.

Sophie, Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law and wife of Prince Edward, recently spoke to the UK's Sunday Times in a candid interview and reflected upon the similarities she shares with Meghan. Since the two shared a similar middle class upbringing, Sophie spoke about the experience of joining the royal family. According to a report in People, Sophie said, "Remember, I’d had five years to adjust. And for our six-month engagement I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out."

Talking about reported clashes between Meghan and the royal staff, Sophie said, "We all try to help any new member of the family." Commenting on Meghan and Harry's decision to move to Los Angeles, Sophie said, "I just hope that they will be happy."

Back in March 2020, Meghan and Harry were seen seated next to Sophie and Prince Edward at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. However, there wasn't much interaction with them and neither with Prince William and Kate Middleton who were seated just a row ahead.

