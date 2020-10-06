Sorry Dwayne Johnson, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber might have some heartbreaking news on the baby front

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber featured on Vogue Italia where they spoke about their relationship, planning on starting a family and more.

A few months ago, Hailey and Justin's photo with their niece left Dwayne Johnson predicting that the duo will embrace parenthood in 2021. If you were on The Rock's side we've got some disappointing update for you. The Bieber recently featured on the cover of Vogue Italia and spoke with the magazine about their love, family and baby plans. As translated by Entertainment Tonight, the model indicated that she and the Intentions hitmaker isn't in a hurry to start a family.

Hailey confessed that there was a time when she had the urge to have children early in life. However, since her wedding with the singer, the urge has reduced. "I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now," she said. Justin is on the same page when it comes to having babies. He says the couple is pretty much still newly married. Although they have been married for two years now, they enjoy their time together. "We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper," the 26-year-old said.

Apart from their baby plans, Hailey also recalled the phase where she refused to kiss Justin in public for the longest time. She explained that she did not like the idea of people watching her during their intimate moment. "But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide," she said. Over time, Hailey feels Justin makes her feel "strong, sexy and tough."

