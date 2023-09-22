'Sorry for the late rent': Ed Sheeran sang 'American Town' to Courtney Cox inspired by her series 'Friends'; WATCH Video

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox, have an unexpected friendship that they recently showcased on social media. Ed posted a video on Instagram and Twitter, where he sang a song inspired by the iconic sitcom Friends in which Courteney starred. Here's what he sang.

Ed Sheeran sang a song for Courteney Cox

In the clip, Ed and Courteney shared a friendly moment as he snuggled up to her for a side hug before addressing the camera. The Shape of You singer revealed, “Courteney, Courteney, Courteney. I wrote this song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on.” He then grabbed his guitar and began playing a segment of the song American Town from his upcoming album, Autumn Variations, which is set to be released on September 29.

He began singing, “We ate Chinese food in small white boxes/ Live the life we saw in Friends/ Your room it barely fits the mattress/ Wake up, leave for work again/ The wind it seems to blow right through us / Down jackets are the trend,” he ended up by singing about an English girl in an American town. Courteney asked, “wait — that was really about the show Friends?” to which the Perfect singer replied yes and saying it was inspiring to him. Courteney jokingly inquired if she would get paid for it. Ed captioned the Instagram post, “Impromptu kitchen jam of American Town with my landlady @courteneycoxofficial, sorry for the late rent, I’m good for it.”

Fans love Ed Sheeran's performance

Ed's Twitter (now X) post garnered attention from his 17.1 million followers, with many expressing their excitement for his upcoming album and appreciating the impromptu performance. Fans praised the song and couldn't help but feel envious of Ed's hangout session with Courteney.

One fan speculated, "Inspired by "Friends", so ... what if "English Girl in an American Town" was actually about Emily Waltham ... ? (head exploding emoji, laughing emoji) "

Another said, "do i get paid" hahahha courteney is so real for that (crying emoji)"

While third one shared, "I literally just finished watching an episode of “Friends” opened Instagram and this was the first thing that popped up."

Ed and Courteney have been friends for a long time, and they often share fun social media videos together. In fact, Ed played a role in introducing Courteney to her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid from Snow Patrol.

