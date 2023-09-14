'Sorry guys, I got that wrong': When Tom Holland shared how he messed up an important shot during Avengers Endgame filming

Tom Holland has become one of the most beloved actors to have played Spider-Man. The MCU web-slinger has webbed his way into many hearts over the last few years. The audience has come to know Holland and Peter Parker as charmingly clumsy characters. Well, in an old interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the actor admitted to goofing up on the set of Avengers: Endgame, which might left him a little bit embarrassed in front of his idols. Here's what happened.

Tom Holland opens up about messing up while filming Avengers: Endgame

Holland in a 2021 interview opened up about making a big mess up during a vital scene in the biggest movie of the MCU. He revealed that the goof-up happened during the legendary last fight between Thanos and the Avengers. He added, "Chris Evans was like four or five people down from me, and the direction was, as soon as he says, ‘Assemble,’ everyone then screams and charges towards the enemy." But this goos-bumps-worthy scene panned out a bit differently for the actor.

Tom explains that because of how far away he was from the Captain America actor, he couldn't hear the legendary war cry which led to the hilarious mess up. The now then-25-year-old revealed, "But because he was so far away, I couldn’t hear him say ‘assemble,’ because he says it to himself. So, he went, ‘Avengers!’ And then I just went ‘Ahhh!’ and I ran off by myself." Reportedly the actor ran about "30 feet" before he had to go back to his starting position. He added, "Then I had to turn around and like, walk back to like all my childhood heroes and be like ‘Sorry guys, I got that wrong.'"

Tom Holland's Spider-Man journey

Tom Holland's journey as Peter Parker started all the way back in 2016 when he made a supporting appearance in Captain America: Civil War. The web-slinging character was applauded as he was integrated into the Marvel cinematic universe, and soon after he got his own leading film, titled Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was met with much success. That was followed up by Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the latest in the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Meanwhile, the role gained the actor much praise and acclaim for his talents and also led him to meet his current girlfriend Zendaya. Even though there have been no announcements for the 4th installment of Spider-Man, fans have been waiting with bated breath.

