Sorry James Bond fans, No Time To Die release date delayed by seven months owing to Coronavirus outbreak

Given the Coronavirus outbreak, and how it will affect the global theatrical marketplace, the makers of No Time To Die have made the unanimous decision to delay the release date of Bond 25 by seven months. Read below for the full statement

For some sad news to engulf major James Bond fans and leave them unhappy, we will have to wait for a while before we get to witness Daniel Craig as the popular cinematic British spy for the very last time in No Time To Die. Initially, the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial was set to release worldwide in the first week of April 2020 (India release date: April 3, 2020). However, after careful consideration by MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the release date has now been pushed.

While No Time To Die will release in the UK on November 12, 2020, Bond 25 will be releasing in the US on November 25, 2020. In a statement by the makers, via Twitter, it read as, "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

Check out No Time To Die's new release date announcement below:

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

What do you have to say about No Time To Die's new release date announcement? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Post Mission: Impossible 7, The Rock's Red Notice team searching for location due to Italy Coronavirus upsurge

November 2020 seems like a lifetime away but given the foreign market situation (with movie theatres in China, Italy, Korea, Japan and France being affected by the Coronavirus outbreak), the release date change seems wise for the global box-office numbers. Moreover, Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015) were November releases so No Time To Die is coming in a lucky month, indeed!

Credits :Twitter

Read More