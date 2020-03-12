Soul: Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner's character in a roller coaster tale of life and death

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The latest film by Pixar will have the Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx voicing the lead Joe Gardner's character. The makers of the film Soul released the film's trailer and the fans are very excited about the film. The trailer begins with Joe Gardner's character who is a middle school's music band teacher, having an undying ambition of becoming a star musician. The trailer moves ahead when Joe gets a chance to play his music and is thrilled at the big break. The tale of a happy go lucky Joe takes an unexpected turn when he falls into an open manhole.

He then turns into a blue coloured soul, who is on his way to the great beyond. The film establishes with stunning animations of how people die and line up on a staircase. The lead character is somehow not yet ready to leave the planet and travel to the great beyond. Joe's soul is then introduced to another character which is voiced by Tina Fey. As the events in the trailer move ahead, the new character is not yet ready and is somehow unwilling to explore life on death.

Check out the trailer of Soul:

When Joe Gardner's soul tries to explain all that is fabulous on the planet and worth trying out. They start out by trying to have a slice of pizza, only to realize in the end that if not for life on Earth, one does not get a chance to relish a pizza, as the taste buds do not function, no touch and no feel for a soul. The fans are very intrigued about Pixar's new offering Soul. The film is helmed by Pete Docter.

