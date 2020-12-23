Soul star Jamie Foxx REVEALS why he would have loved for legendary boxer Muhammad Ali to be his mentor

Jamie Foxx, who provides the voiceover for aspiring jazz pianist Joe Gardner in Soul, spoke candidly about why he'd want Muhammad Ali as his dream mentor in The Great Before, if it was an actual thing.

Pinkvilla was lucky enough to be able to attend the virtual press conference for Pixar's latest animated film Soul which stars an eclectic voiceover cast including Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, an aspiring jazz pianist and Tina Fey as 22, a cynical soul trapped for years and years inside the Great Before. Given how Joe becomes 22's mentor in the film, Foxx was asked if he has a dream mentor in mind who he would have liked to contribute in creating his persona if the Great Before was an actual thing.

Jamie's pick was none other than legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. "Muhammad Ali. I think Muhammad Ali is perfect. Because when you watch Ali and what he was able to do with the time he was able to do it, being this good-looking guy, brash. You know, really speaking truth to power. But, the minute that he opened his mouth and people hated him at first. But by the time he finishes his sentence of what he was doing, you loved him. I would just love to be able to know how to navigate, just in case, I did end up coming to earth black. And so, he would definitely not-he would [laughs] he... This is what you got to do. This is what you got to do," the 53-year-old actor explained.

"You got to make sure... Yeah, he knows. It's like [laughs] if I was able to see, 'Oh, I'm gonna be black. Oh, I need you. I need you.' You know what I'm saying," Foxx quipped in conclusion.

For the unversed, in Soul, the Great Before is a world where souls develop certain personality traits and qualities before being sent off to Earth. These souls are assigned mentors who guide them to their destined path of finding themselves.

Hypothetically speaking, if you, as a soul, could have a choice of having a dream mentor in the Great Before, who would you want it to be? Share your pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Soul releases on Disney+Hotstar Premium on December 25.

