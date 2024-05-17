Soundside Music Festival 2024: Schedule, Tickets, Presale, Lineup & More To Know

Soundside Music Festival recently unveiled its inaugural lineup featuring big names from the music industry. Connecticut’s biggest music festival, the event will unravel over two days with a riveting lineup of 20 artists ready to take on the stage at Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Originally, Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival, it will now be known as the Soundside Music Festival slated to kickstart in late Septemeber.

Here is all you need to know about the music event:

What is the SMF 2024 schedule?

The Soundside Music Festival 2024 is scheduled for the last weekend of September this year. It will kick off on Saturday, September 28, and wrap up the stage by Sunday, September 29. Additional details about the event timings are yet to be announced.

Pre-sale tickets and tickets for the Soundside Music Festival

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET. It can be availed after registration on the official site of the Soundside Music Festival.

Citibank pre-sale tickets will allow Citibank membership cardholders to purchase tickets for the event on May 16.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at $159 while a two-day ticket to the event will cost $249 for general entry and $549 for general plus. VIP entry tickets will be available for $799 and Skydeck entries are priced at $1499. Tickets for only one day at the Soundside Music Festival are also available, with prices ranging from $159 to $875. The pre-sale was announced on their official X page on May 14, Tuesday.

Tickets will be available for the public at 12 p.m. ET but with higher ticket prices and can be purchased from the official site.

Bridgeport residents will enjoy a 15% discount on a chronological basis owing to the Layaway Plans. Layaway Plans start at only $25.

The Sound On Sound Festival becomes the Soundside Music Festival

This season will be the inaugural event of the Soundside Music Festival, formerly known as the Sound On Sound Festival. Although, the event will showcase a similar stage setup and lineup of artists. The SMF has partnered with local food venues like PopUp Bagels and The Blind Rhino.

The SMF will be organized by C3 Presents, best known for Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza, and Sea.Hear.Now and the coveted Governor’s Ball.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Granim released an official statement marking his thrill on the festival’s inaugural season. "I am very excited that Bridgeport is once again the host to this year’s Soundside Music Festival, formally known as Sound On Sound. In past years, this festival has drawn in over 50,000 visitors,” the statement read. He marked the event as an “example” of Bridgeport’s development and legacy as the “music and entertainment capital” of Connecticut.

Soundside Music Festival 2024 artists’ lineup

Rockband Foo Fighters and Noah Kahan are scheduled for headline sets on Soundside Music Festival’s opening day on September 28. Both currently on their respective tours, will perform at the event as part of their tours.

The Foo Fighters are amidst their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour, which will go on until August 18 whereas the Call Your Mom singer is scheduled for North American tour dates and in the UK for his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour, scheduled until July 18.

The complete artist lineup is as follows:

Day 1: September 29, 2024

Noah Kahan

Goo Goo Dolls

Fleet Foxes

Boyz II Men

Grace Potter

Thee Sacred Souls

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories

Madi Diaz

Rijah

Day 2: September 29, 2024

Foo Fighters

Queens of the Stone Age

Norah Jones

Teddy Swims

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Kills

Drew Holcomb And The Neighbours

The War And The Treaty

Hurray for The Riff Riff

Darren Kelly

