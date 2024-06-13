Source Claims Brad Pitt Allegedly Objected to Shiloh Giving Her Testimony in Court in 2021

News about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce is majorly hitting the headlines as the shocking claims, especially made by the sources are being revealed and have grabbed the attention of both the stars' fanbases.

Now, the latest alleged information regarding the ex-couple was revealed by a source which also includes their 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh. Read ahead to know about the claim made by an insider.

A source claims about an alleged objection raised by Brad Pitt

As per US Weekly, a source made a claim that the Meet Joe Black actor allegedly objected when the pair's daughter Shiloh testified during her custody arrangement proceeding. It was in 2021, Shiloh was 14 at the time.

According to the outlet, the judge granted Pitt joint custody in 2021. Later the court ultimately sided with the Salt actress to remove the judge from the case as the judge failed to reveal his business relations with the legal team of the actor.

Another source revealed to the publication that the relationship between the father and daughter has shifted in the past years. The strain was fueled as Shiloh took the legal steps and filed the paperwork to change her name legally. She has decided to go with ‘Jolie’ dropping ‘Pitt’ from her last name.

Shiloh has sympathy for her father

As per Life and Style, an insider claims that the 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Smith actors is not trying to hurt her father’s feelings.

The source said, “She has sympathy that he’s estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable.”

Shiloh has hired her own lawyer and has also paid for it, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. Currently, Shiloh’s Instagram name reads as ‘Shi Jolie.’

Other kinds of the couple, including Zahara and Vivienne have also dropped ‘Pitt’ from their names. Zahara who is studying at Spelman College in Atlanta, introduces herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, during her Kappa Alpha Sorority induction, as per Life and Style.

It was noticed by people that Vivienne also did the same thing by sticking to just Jolie for her last name for The Brodaways, The Outsiders credit mention in Playbill. She served as a production assistant.

