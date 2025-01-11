Source Reveals 'Heartbroken' Angelina Jolie Has Opened Home to Friends Amid LA Wildfires

Angelina Jolie is reportedly doing everything she can to help those affected by the LA wildfires that began on Tuesday, January 7.

As of Friday, January 10, as many as 10,000 structures, including homes and offices, have been scorched between the Palisades fire and Eaton fires, which are taking place in Pasadena, according to CNN.

A source told People on Friday that the Maria actress has opened her home to friends who had to evacuate the Los Angeles area this week, and she is “heartbroken” for those who have lost their residences or are impacted by the tragedy in any other way.

The uncontained Los Angeles wildfires are reportedly among the most destructive in the history of the USA. The crisis is reported to have left more than 80,000 people displaced, including celebrities like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, and Cameron Mathison, among others.

As of Friday, January 10, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner (DME) reported that there were 11 fire-related casualties under investigation.

Like Jolie, several other celebrities are also offering help to those affected by the wildfires.

Halle Berry shared via Instagram that she is partnering with Sharon Stone to donate her entire closet to those in need of basic clothing after losing their belongings in the blaze.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also opened their Montecito home to friends, despite facing an evacuation threat themselves.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest’s family are pledging to donate $1 million to support victims of the devastating natural disaster.

ALSO READ: From Critics Choice Awards To Late Night TV: Major Hollywood Events Canceled Due to L.A. Wildfires