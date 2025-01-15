Source Reveals How Jessica Simpson Is Handling Her Split From Eric Johnson; READ

Jessica Simpson,44, and Eric Johnson,45, who had been married for 10 years, truly surprised everyone with their reported split as some of them seemingly did not expect it. The songstress confirmed this sad news with People magazine on Monday. Now, according to the outlet, a source has shared more details about this situation.

The insider revealed that the couple had been, “separated for a while," adding, "Jess is doing OK.” As per People magazine, the announcement about ther split rolled as the I Wanna Love You Forever singer is getting ready for her anticipated musical return.

The insider shared that the 44-year-old songstress is still, “excited about her new album,” but, “separating is not anything she's taken lightly.”

The singer and actress confirmed her and Johnson's split on Monday, January 13 via a statement she shared with the aforementioned publication. The Take My Breath Away vocalist shared that she and Johnson were “living separately navigating a painful situation,” in their marriage.

The When You Told Me You Loved Me singer further stated that their children are their first priority and that they were focusing on what was “best” for the kids. She expressed her thankfulness for all the “love and support” that had been coming their way and she also appreciated the "privacy right now" as they work through the situation as a family.

Simpson and Johnson share three children– Maxwell ‘Maxi’ Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5. The couple walked down the aisle a decade ago, in 2014.

