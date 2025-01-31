Sources Reveal Will Smith and Jada’s Ongoing Connection Amid Separate Homes: 'Call It What You Want...'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may not be cohabitating, but they are still very much in each other’s lives, per sources.

“Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” a source told People, while a second added that Will, 56, and Jada, 53, “are still together,” but as far as sharing a roof, they “have had separate homes for years.”

Married since 1997, the pair separated in 2016, per the Girls Trip actress. “We are still figuring it out,” she told the aforementioned magazine ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy in 2023.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she added. “I’m going to be by his side… but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

Will, per the first People source, is busy with both film and music these days and is doing okay. The producer-actor, per the tipster, is a bit disillusioned with Hollywood, but that could all change with some new success. He and Big Sean released a Matrix-inspired music video for their song Beautiful Scars on January 30.

Will and Jada have offered glimpses of their relationship in multiple interviews over the years. On an episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty in 2023, the latter revealed that “there have been several breakups” between them throughout their marriage. In his 2021 memoir, Will described moments in the pair’s marriage when they were both miserable and change was needed. “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he detailed.

Advertisement

Will and Jada have two kids: Jaden, 26, and Willow, 24. Will also shares Trey, 32, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. The family, including Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, last appeared on the red carpet together at the May 2024 premiere of Will’s movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

In December 2024, People, citing a source, reported that Will and Jada spent Thanksgiving together alongside their family and friends, and everyone was in great spirits during the gathering.