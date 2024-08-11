Sources Say Kim Kardashian Has Specific Criteria For Dating Yet Again; Details Inside

It is not an easy task to win Queen Kim K's heart! She will only choose the best one for her, and there’s no compromise with that. Since her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in November 2022, Kim Kardashian dated comedian Pete Davidson for a year, and now it has been two years since the couple called it quits.

The SKIMS founder has since been keeping things casual with people she’s been allegedly associated with. However, recent sources reveal to Entertainment Weekly that the star is now looking for someone "trustworthy, loyal, successful," and family-oriented. Yup! That’s her checklist right there.

A source told ET, “Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question.”

“She'd love to date someone that's close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid-driven,” the source shared. “That's always Kim's top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold.”

Kardashian's close friends want her to find love again and be happy, however, they too believe that it shall happen at her own pace and when she feels the timing is right.

Previously, Kim and Pete Davidson dated from October 2021 to August 2022 before they called it quits on seemingly amicable terms. After that, the reality TV star has been linked with Tom Brady following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and Odell Beckham Jr.

However, neither romance was ever confirmed. Kardashian shares four children 11-year-old daughter North, 8-year-old son Saint, 6-year-old daughter Chicago, and 5-year-old son Psalm with rapper Kanye West.

Kim was previously married to Kris Humphries for 72 hours in 2011 and, before that, eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was 19 years old. Known for her controversial personal life, successful ventures, famous family show, and striking physical features, Kim Kardashian has established a solid place in the showbiz industry for herself over the years.

She also has a whopping 361 million followers on her official Instagram handle where she keeps posting snippets of her family life, her famous pout selfies, and her latest launches from her brand SKIMS.

