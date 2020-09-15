  1. Home
South Korean star Oh In Hye passes away after a cardiac arrest; Police investigating suicide possibility

South Korean star Oh In Hye passed away on Monday after a cardiac arrest. The actress was found unconscious in her apartment on the wee hours of Monday.
[Possible Trigger Warning]

South Korean actress Oh In-hye passed away on Monday afternoon, September 15. The Korean Herald previously reported that the star was found unconscious in her apartment, situated in the western port city of Incheon, in the wee hours of Monday. She was rushed to the hospital after receiving CPR and other emergency procedures. It was revealed that she was found in a state of cardiac arrest before she was taken to the hospital. Now, international publication OSEN has reported that the 36-year-old star failed to regain consciousness. 

A spokesperson of the funeral parlour, at Inha University Hospital, informed the news outlet that the wake is held at the hospital. Renowned South Korean pop culture portal Dispatch spoke with Oh In-hye's acquaintance to confirm the death. The acquaintance also added that they hoped the actress would overcome her crisis. However, Oh In-hye couldn't regain consciousness. 

The news of her death came a day after AllKPop reported that Incheon Yeonsu Police and the Songdo Fire Department found the actress unconscious at 5 AM on Monday morning. A spokesperson of the police said that Oh In-hye was found in her apartment by a friend and reported it. The police said they weren't clear on why the friend was present at the house at the time. "We currently believe that she [attempted suicide]," the police said. 

Oh In-hye made her debut with Sin of a Family in 2011. She featured in The Plan, Red Vacance Black Wedding and A Journey with Korean Masters. 

Pinkvilla sends our deepest condolences to Oh In-hye’s family. 

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs emotional support, there are several helpline numbers for the same. One can also visit the nearest mental health care facility.

