South Korea's Minister of Defense nominee has THIS to say about BTS member Jin's military enlistment

In a written letter to South Korea's National Assembly's National Defense Committee, Seo Wook, Minister of Defense nominee shared his thoughts on BTS' military service exemption issue, especially with Jin's enlistment.
79769 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 03:14 pm
There's been a lot of talk regarding BTS member Jin's enlistment date as South Korea's Military Service Act states that men should enlist by the age of 28. Recently, news broke out that Jeon Yong-ki of the Democratic Party of Korea was proposing a partial revision to the Military Service Act, which would enable pop culture artists, recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, to postpone their military service with the criteria that they have made a significant contribution to enhancing national prestige.

Now, Seo Wook, South Korea's Minister of Defense nominee has expressed his thoughts on the issue surrounding BTS' military service exemption, especially with Jin's enlistment date as he turns 28 on December 4, 2020. According to Allkpop, Wook submitted a written question and answer letter to the National Assembly's National Defense Committee on September 14 with one of the questions tackled being his position on the military service exemption system and the special military exemption for BTS. "Everyone should be treated fairly and equitably," Seo began.

"The special military service exception for talented pop culture artists is a matter in which a national consensus should precede, and sufficient discussion is needed in advance," he added.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed by BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment that Jin's military enlistment could be postponed to 2021. According to Star Today via Koreaboo, in the stock report submitted by Big Hit to Financial Services Commission, it stated, "BTS is composed of members born in 1992 to 1997 and are all eligible for active duty service. We believe that it is possible to postpone Jin’s enlistment date until the end of 2021."

