South Park Season 26: Everything you need to know about release date, streaming platforms and other details

South Park is back with a brand-new season 26. The adult cartoon series is one of the most popular and longest-running animation series, and it is set to premiere on February 8, 2023, at 10 PM EST. South Park season 25 was a hit among viewers and fans, and now, the show is back with its familiar characters and unique story-telling style. Continue reading for more details on South Park season 26.

When will South Park season 26 premiere? South Park season 26 will premiere on February 8, 2023, at 10 PM, EST. What will be the first episode of South Park season 26 be about? According to Sportskeeda, the first episode of South Park will reportedly focus on Eric Cartman feeling jealous about Kyle Broflovski (played by Matt Stone) and Tolkien’s (played by Adrien Beard) friendship. This episode has been directed by Trey Parker.

Here’s a teaser of South Park season 26:

Where can you watch South Park season 26? All episodes of South Park season 26 will be available to stream on southpark.cc, cc.com, and the Comedy Central app. The show will also be most likely available on many paid streaming platforms like Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, and YouTube TV, among others. What is South Park about? South Park was co-created over 2 decades ago by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. It is an adult-animated show that uses dark and profane humour to satirize a range of topics on hand, as a way of social commentary. The show revolves around four major characters - Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick, and their adventures in the town of South Park. Over the years, the adult cartoon show has been nominated for various honours including Emmy and Peabody.

The synopsis of the show, via Sportskeeda, reads, “Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny are four foul-mouthed friends who live in South Park. They have several bizarre misadventures in and around town, involving both the ordinary and supernatural."

