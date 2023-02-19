South Park, the popular US comedy show, mocked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's comment in the US opinion poll
What was it about the royal couple that caused such a stir that they were mocked?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are usually the crowd-pleasing couple, recently shared their opinions on how they would ask the crowd to grant them privacy, which made the popular US comedy show South Park take a dig at them. South Park, a US animated sitcom, recently aired an episode that cruelly mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, dividing the public's opinion in the process. While many people enjoyed it, others found it offensive. Caricatures of the royal couple, known as the Prince and Princess of Canada, were portrayed to poke fun at the couple for their conflicting desires for seclusion.
The pair was followed by the plot in the episode named "Global Privacy Tour" as they pressed for privacy from the general public during appearances on TV shows and in-person interviews. The narrative has been interpreted as a direct jab at the irony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's repeated pleas for seclusion despite their recent highly publicised tell-all ventures.
Here is how South Park portrayed the couple on the show:
The Prince of Canada (Harry's cartoon caricature) promoted his new autobiography in the episode, which was originally titled Spare but was renamed Waaagh by the South Park team, with a pun indicating that the Prince used his autobiography book to complain about his family.
As a result of Meghan's cartoon caricature of the Princess of Canada, jokes about her superficiality focused on the hashtag "#DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife," which was used by fans of the show after the episode aired.
Fan’s reaction to the South Park episode:
While many viewers complained about the episode's excessive rudeness on social media, some viewers loved the episode's scathing representation because South Park is known for its sometimes coarse brand of humour.
"South Park usually mocks people for fun, but there should be a proper limit set for this kind of episode." Many users claimed that it was "difficult to watch," but it was more of an "accolade" to be chastised by such a popular show.
