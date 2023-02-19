South Park, the popular US comedy show, mocked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's comment in the US opinion poll

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are usually the crowd-pleasing couple, recently shared their opinions on how they would ask the crowd to grant them privacy, which made the popular US comedy show South Park take a dig at them. South Park, a US animated sitcom, recently aired an episode that cruelly mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, dividing the public's opinion in the process. While many people enjoyed it, others found it offensive. Caricatures of the royal couple, known as the Prince and Princess of Canada, were portrayed to poke fun at the couple for their conflicting desires for seclusion.

The pair was followed by the plot in the episode named "Global Privacy Tour" as they pressed for privacy from the general public during appearances on TV shows and in-person interviews. The narrative has been interpreted as a direct jab at the irony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's repeated pleas for seclusion despite their recent highly publicised tell-all ventures.