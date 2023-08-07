Southern Charm 9: When is the new season of reality series releasing? Trailer, cast, fan reactions, and more

Reality series Southern Charm is back with a brand-new installment and the Southern California-based show's trailer was released much to the joy of fans who had been waiting since last year for new updates. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming ninth season of the socialite series including its trailer, release date, fan reactions, and more.

Southern Charm 9 release date, where to watch, and trailer

Southern Charm season 9 premieres on September 14, 2023, on Bravo. All the new episodes of the series will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. The trailer for the new season was released on August 3, 2023, and it featured some major drama, scandals, and allegations. It starts off with Austen Kroll saying "Something happened with me and Taylor," which is followed by his ex Madison LeCroy asking him, "Did you f*ck Taylor or not?"

Olivia Flowers, who is also one of Austen's former girlfriends, asked Taylor Taylor Ann Green instead, "Did y'all hook up or anything?" Taylor responds, "Never, swear on my life." The trailer further includes cheating allegations, arguments, and the mentions of a nude photograph sent by one of the ladies to Patricia Altschul's son Whitney Sudler-Smith. The video also gives a sneak peek into the light moments amidst all the drama and doubts.

The cast can be seen fishing, binging on food, yacht parties, dressing up, and laughing around. The trailer then cuts to more allegations, gossip about Taylor and Shep having "banged" after she was found in the latter's room, previous pregnancy conversations, and allegations of being a "sloppy mess" which is followed by a comment that says "I will rip your a** apart." The season also promises physical altercations and teary moments.

Fan reactions to Southern Charm 9 trailer

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see all the drama and cannot wait to watch it unfold. One user wrote, "This looks amazing! I can't wait [x2 fire emojis] #SouthernCharm." Another said, "All aboard the hot mess express lets goooo." A third felt, "Omg it's fav messes back and I am here for it! [laughing face emoji] [heart eyes emoji]." A fourth expressed, "Oh my god I’m so f*cking excited." Others noted that the season looked "juicy" and entertaining.

Southern Charm 9 cast: Returning and new

The new season feature returning cast members as well as new additions. Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, and Leva Bonaparte are returning for season nine of Southern Charm. On the other hand, Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes, and Rod Razavi will be joining the season for the first time.

