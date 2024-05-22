Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Gets Arrested For Three Car Collisions 6-Months After Being Suspect In 2023 Hit And Run Case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of accidents and alcohol influence.

Southern Charm celebrity Kathryn Dennis was arrested on Tuesday for her connections in the three-car collision case. The reality TV star was said to be under the influence while driving when she hit her car.

According to the reports, a responding officer claimed in the documents that Dennis had glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming out of her breath. The accident took place on Monday night, and the arrest comes six months after the reality star was found to be a suspect in a hit-and-run case, as per TMZ reports. Dennis was also booked to drive the car with an open container.

Previous cases on Kathryn Dennis

According to a few of the official sources, this is the first time the reality star has been caught in the drink and drive case. However, Dennis has fallen into similar troubles earlier; in October 2023, she was suspected to be behind wheels in a hit-and-run case. Michelle Ward, who claimed to be the victim of the case, revealed that she was diverting the traffic near Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner.

After getting treatment at the nearby hospital, Ward shared the incident on her Facebook page. The victim said that the vehicle did not stop after hitting her at 7:18 a.m.

Meanwhile, the police did not find any solid proof to claim Dennis to be the accused in the case and let her go.

Kathryn Dennis took the way out of Southern Charm last year after being a member of the show for the past eight seasons. Furthermore, the actress ended her six-year relationship with Thomas Ravenel after he was found guilty of cheating on Dennis with three other women.

Kathryn Dennis’ statement about leaving Southern Charm

In a statement presented to People Magazine, Kathryn stated, “What a wild ride it's been! Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine.”

The statement further read, “Y'all watched me grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships I'll always treasure. And through it all, the love y'all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all but also helped me realize that I wasn't alone. I'm so grateful.”

The police department has yet to release a statement regarding Kathryn Dennis’ arrest.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

