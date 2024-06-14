Space Cadet TRAILER: Emma Roberts Transforms Into Would-Be Astronaut For Upcoming Rom Com

Emma Roberts stars in Amazon Prime Video's Space Cadet as Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson, who with a doctored NASA application pursues her childhood dream of space exploration.

Emma Roberts is channeling Elle Woods (Legally Blonde) in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video romance comedy Space Cadet, which dropped its official trailer on Thursday, June 13.

“Tiffany ‘Rex’ Simpson (Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn't going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her ‘doctored’ application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program,” the official synopsis of the film reads.

Childhood aspirations take flight in Space Cadet

The Prime Video trailer begins with visuals of Rex as a child sitting beside her mother as they watch rockets launching into the sky.

“That's going to be you one day, Rex,” her mom enthusiastically says. However, life seldom works out the way we plan it, does it? The case appears to be the same with Rex, the little girl who once aimed for the stars but somehow ended up mixing and serving drinks as an adult.

Her friend, Nadine, though, decides against letting Rex live the ordinary run-of-the-mill young adult life and does the due diligence of signing her up for NASA, thereby starting Rex’s rollercoaster journey to fulfill her childhood dreams.

Check Out the Space Cadet Trailer Here


Space Cadet Release Date and Additional Details

The film arrives on Prime Video on July 4.

It was written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts, The Sinner), with Roberts contributing as an executive producer on the project. The film also stars Gabrielle Union and Tom Hopper as NASA program directors, Sebastián Yatra, David Foley, Desi Lydic, and more.

FAQ

What themes does Space Cadet explore?
The film explores themes of ambition, perseverance, friendship, and the journey to fulfill one's dreams despite life's unexpected challenges.
How can I watch Space Cadet?
Space Cadet will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
What role does Poppy Liu play in Space Cadet?
Poppy Liu plays Nadine, Tiffany ‘Rex’ Simpson's supportive best friend who helps her get into NASA’s astronaut training program.
